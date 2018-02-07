MUMBAI: The NSE benchmark Nifty remained in the negative zone for the seventh straight session today after the Reserve Bank kept the repo rate unchanged in view of firming inflation and lowered growth projection for 2017-18.

Overseas, Asian stocks ended mixed as US markets closed higher yesterday, while European shares moved higher in early trade after the recent global market turmoil.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed above 10,600 levels in opening to hit day's high of 10,614, but closed down 21.55 points at 10,476.70.

It saw an intra-day movement of about 167.60 points.

On the sectoral front, IT dipped by 0.89 per cent, followed by banks 0.55 per cent, private bank 0.43 per cent and financial service 0.31 per cent.

On the other hand, realty rose 1.69 per cent, media 1.61 per cent, energy 0.91 per cent, pharma 0.73 per cent and auto 0.30 per cent.

Major index losers were Ambuja Cement, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Vedanta and Wipro.

Gainers were HPCL, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, ONGC and BPCL.

The market breadth, indicating its overall health, was in favour of gainers. On the NSE, 1,387 stocks advanced, 402 declined and 48 remained unchanged.

Total securities that hit their price bands were 326.

Turnover in the cash segment fell to Rs 33,746.25 crore from Rs 39,339.66 crore yesterday.

A total of 15,372.48 lakh shares changed hands in 12,048,715 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,44,21,310 crore.