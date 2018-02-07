NEW DELHI: The government has no information to show that there is an increase in spread of hatred and negativity on social media, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed Parliament today.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Prasad also said there is no proposal with the government to review the IT Act in order to regulate the social media.

The government in the past had acknowledged that various social media posts and video uploads are capable of disturbing communal harmony.

The minister had earlier said such contents when reported by law enforcement and security agencies are taken up for blocking in accordance with the provisions of Information Technology Act 2000.