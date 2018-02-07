MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.1377 against the US dollar and 79.4345 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.2723 and 79.5241 yesterday.

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 89.4977 and 58.71 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.