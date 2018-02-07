NEW DELHI: Global crude oil prices continued to extend last week’s losses through Monday and early Tuesday trade, tracking plunging global stock markets. While the markets have embarked on a long expected correction spooked by fears of a higher interest rate regime in the US, the better-than-expected wages data that sparked higher interest rate fears has also led to a further strengthening of the US dollar.

Already dragged down by a sharp increase in drilling activity in the US, a stronger dollar resulted in crude oil prices falling even further. By end of trade on Monday, Brent crude had come down to $67.62 per barrel from $69.65 on February 1.

The two-week long fall in crude oil prices began just after the commodity hit the $70-mark, with US shale oil production recording a sharp rise and inventory levels rising. Shale oil drillers increased activity over the last week, adding six new drills taking the total number to 765 — the highest since August 11, according to data from oil field services giant Baker Hughes.

Also impacting crude oil rates is the impending refinery maintenance season in many markets, during which refineries temporarily suspended operations, depressing demand for crude oil. Analysts also point out that the broad-based fall in the stock markets might exacerbate the dip in crude oil prices if investors who hold oil contracts find themselves selling them to raise cash. The surging US production is expected to begin steadily mitigating the impact of the OPEC’s deal with Russia and other producers to limit production.

The dampening effects of surging US production and a seasonal slowing down of demand were given a further boost last week, with the release of the US wages data, which showed a stronger increase than expected. The US Federal Reserve followed the wages data with indications that it would accelerate its interest rate hike schedule to control increasing inflation, leading to a market sell-off on Monday, with markets around the world tracking the fall in the Dow Jones index.

The US Fed’s indications of a higher interest rate, however, also resulted in a strengthened dollar. “Generally, a stronger dollar suppresses demand for dollar denominated commodities like crude oil, since consumers outside the US who have to acquire dollars as foreign exchange slow down buying,” said an oil ministry official. However, oil prices pared some of the losses during the early sessions on Tuesday as stock markets rebounded slightly.