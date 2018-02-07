MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex trimmed its early gains, though trading higher by 38 points on bouts of value buying amid recovery in global markets.

Earlier, the key indices witnessed hectic value-buying after previous three-session correction.

Buying was seen in key frontline shares of Realty, Energy, Oil&Gas, Consumer Durables,HealthCare, Metal, Auto, Basic Materials and Capital Goods sectors.

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 38.82 points or 0.11 per cent at 34,234.76 at 1300 hrs.

The broader Nifty was also trading above 10,500-level, by gaining 16.85 points or 0.16 per cent at 10,515.10.

Major gainers were ONGC 2.10 per cent, Coal India 2 per cent, Tata Motors 1.82 per cent, Dr Reddy 1.61 per cent and Tatamtrdvr 1.58 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth massive Rs 2,326.10 crore on net basis while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,699.74 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Asian markets were trading higher after positive closing on Wall Street.

US stocks closed on a higher note yesterday, albeit with wild swings witnessed during the day's trading.