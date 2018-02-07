A Suzuki Motor Corp dealership is seen in Tokyo. (File photo: Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the wholly-owned two-wheeler arm of Suzuki Motor Corp, is aiming to achieve one million units annual sales by 2020.

Suzuki Motor Corp, which is witnessing fastest growth globally in the segment here, would continue to invest and strengthen its product portfolio in the Indian market.

SMIPL is witnessing a year-on-year growth of 40 per cent in the Indian market and would strengthen its portfolio in scooter and 150 CC motorcycle segments every year.

"We now have growth drivers to help us achieve our target of clocking one million sales by 2020," said SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida.

As per its strategy to focus on "premium and performance"

segment, SMIPL today launched Burgman Street, a 125 CC scooter at Auto Expo here.

It also introduced GSX -S750 in sub-1,000 CC big bike segment, which would be manufactured locally.

"The new GSX 750 will be Suzuki Motorcycle's second made-in-India big bike after Hayabusa," the company said.

SMIPL also introduced new fuel injection variant of its cruiser bike, Intruder.

Highlighting the importance of the Indian market, Suzuki Motor Corp Executive General Manager Masahiro Nishikawa said the company would continue to invest in Indian operations.

"We would continue to invest towards ensuring that SMIPL continues its upward growth trajectory in India," he said.

Nishikawa further added: "India is an important market for Suzuki Motor Corp globally. It is not only one of the biggest markets for two-wheelers globally, but is also one of the fastest growing with maximum potential in segments that Suzuki has expertise in."

The company has showcased 17 models in the Auto Expo here across scooter, motorcycle and big bike segments.