MUMBAI: In a major development, Tata Housing managing director and CEO Brotin Banerjee has resigned citing personal reasons.

According to sources, the company's chairman S Santhanakrishnan, in an internal communication to the employees of Tata Housing, mentioned that Banerjee has resigned for 'personal reasons'.

The chairman has also made it clear that the resignation of Banerjee has nothing to do with the 'special review' directed by company promoter Tata Sons, sources said.

Sources further revealed even as the company is scouting for his replacement, Banerjee would be overseeing the transition along with Tata Sons' president of infrastructure and defence and aerospace business Banmali Agrawala.