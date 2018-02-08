SAN FRANCISCO: Buyers of super premium $1,000 iPhone X could soon be able to take out a loan from investment bank Goldman Sachs Inc. instead of charging it to credit cards that often carry high interest rates, the media reported.



"Goldman Sachs is in talks to offer financing to shoppers buying phones, watches and other gadgets from Apple, according to people familiar with the matter," The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.



"Apple Inc.'s investment bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has raised tens of billions of dollars for the technology company," the report added.



However, talks between the Cupertino-headquartered giant and the Wall Street bank are ongoing and could fall apart.



Part of Goldman's discussions with Apple reportedly involve taking over some form of Apple's iPhone upgrade programme which is designed for users who want to have the latest iPhone every year and comes with "AppleCare+" included.



"AppleCare" is the tech giant's brand name for extended warranty and technical support plans for their devices.