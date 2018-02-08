CHICAGO: American motorcycle giant Harley-Davidson has voluntarily recalled more than 251,000 motorcycles worldwide over a brake failure issue.



The recall covers CVO Touring and VSRC bikes equipped with anti-lock brakes, with model years from 2008 to 2011, reports Xinhua news agency.



Harley-Davidson, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said the recall would cost the company $29.4 million. Nearly 175,000 of those effected motorcycles were sold in the US.



The problem is related to the anti-lock brake system which can corrode and fail without warning.



In July 2016, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating problems with the brakes after receiving 43 complaints, including reports of three crashes and two injuries.



The trouble reportedly lies with the brake fluid, which some owners do not replace as required every two years.



The fluid can become contaminated by moisture and may be corroding the anti-lock brake system's actuator valves, according to the company.