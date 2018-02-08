NEW DELHI: India's annual refining capacity would rise by 77 percent to 439 million tonnes, equivalent to about 8.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030, a government report said, listing expansion plans of various companies.

Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex in Gujarat, aims to expand its overall capacity by 44 percent to about 2 million bpd by 2030.

The company plans to expand its old refinery that largely caters to domestic markets in two phases to 1.26 million bpd from 660,000 bpd now, the report said.