MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday kept key policy rate unchanged at six per cent. The central bank, however, maintained its neutral stance drawing attention to one metric that matters the most: upside risks to inflation. Headline inflation in the current quarter will average at 5.1 per cent. But thanks to Budget proposals, domestic and global factors, next fiscal, it will hover around 5.1-5.6 per cent in the first half and 4.5-4.6 per cent in the second half.

The raised inflation forecasts imply that MPC decisions will now lurch between hike and halt, ending the rate easing cycle, which started two years ago.

According to RBI Governor Urjit Patel, upside risks include staggered impact of HRA increases, higher commodity prices (oil), normalisation of global monetary policy and Budget proposals like revised MSP for kharif crop, increased customs duty and fiscal slippage. “There’s a need for vigilance around the evolving inflation scenario in the coming months,” he said.

That said, listing out mitigating factors, Patel explained that capacity utilisation remains subdued, oil prices have moved both ways and can potentially soften from current levels. Lastly, rural real wage growth has been moderate. Thus the MPC, in a 5-1 split voted for status quo, for the third consecutive time with the lone member Michael Patra (executive director, RBI) batting for a 25 bps hike.

Meanwhile, according to Patel, the fiscal slippage is at three levels: this year, next year and postponement of the medium-term target. While having a fiscal stance conducive to achieving the 4 per cent (inflation) target is important, significant deviations from them will make matters challenging going forward, he said, but quickened to add: “It’s not necessary that the 3 per cent target identified in 2014 be achieved.”

Finance Minister Arun Jaitely took recourse on the fiscal consolidation path breaching the current year’s deficit by 30 bps and deferred the 3 per cent target by one year to FY21.

Growth projections have been revised downwards once again and GVA growth is now expected at 6.6 per cent this fiscal, and 7.2 per cent next year.

Meanwhile, the objective of the liquidity operations conducted by RBI was not to manage long-term asset prices, but to meet liquidity needs in line with the stated monetary policy stance, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said. “Except in rare, extraordinary, economy-wide circumstances, the goal of RBI’s liquidity operations is not to manage directly the prices of any particular long-term assets market,” he explained.

‘Rationalise tax to improve investment-GDP ratio’

In an unusual move, RBI Governor Dr Urjit Patel took a moment to reflect beyond the realm of monetary policy, airing his views on tax rationalisation in order to increase our investments to GDP ratio. Taxation on capital includes the marginal rate, corporate tax rate, dividend distribution tax, marginal tax rate (for dividend income above H10 lakh), securities transaction tax, and capital gains tax. “So there are five taxes on capital. That would also have an impact on investment and savings decisions,” he said.

RBI gives more leeway for MSMEs to repay loans

The RBI tweaked norms for some MSMEs delaying loan repayments up to 180 days from the due date without them being termed NPAs. The move was on account of GST rollout that affected cash flows of MSMEs and NBFCs during the transition. The fresh guidelines will apply to GST-registered entities, which were standard as of August 2017 and where the outstanding loan as of January 2018 did not exceed H25 crore. Such firms can delay repayments due between September 2017 and January 2018.