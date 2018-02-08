NEW DELHI: Trai today initiated review of spectrum allocation method for Public Mobile Radio Trunking Service (PMRTS), seeking stakeholders' view on whether to auctions the radiowaves for these services.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India also sought views on whether the duration of such licences need to be changed from the present 20 years, and if 819-824 MHz and 864 -869 MHz bands could be considered for allocation to PMRTS licensees.

PMRT is a niche service used in industries like oil and gas, manufacturing, mining, utilities, and construction. It is also used for emergency services (for logistics and fighting natural calamities).

These services have often been used for communications by agencies involved in protection of life and property, disaster relief and emergency responses, Trai noted.

Trai's move follows a reference from the telecom department seeking the recommendations of the regulator on the applicable reserve price, as well as modalities for auction of spectrum for PMRT services.

"The consultation paper, apart from the aspects of methodology of allocation of spectrum has also elaborated on the issues viz. duration of license, assignment of spectrum, preferable frequency bands for PMRT services, block size, reserve price, spectrum cap," Trai said in a statement.

Floating its latest consultation paper on the subject, Trai said it is "keeping all the options of allocation of spectrum open for consultation".

It sought to know which route - auction or administrative allocation - should be adopted for such spectrum; block sizes of radiowaves that need to be assigned; roll out obligations as also preferable bands for the PMRT services in India.

Other significant issues that will be debated with the stakeholders in the coming months include spectrum valuation in case of auction, and applicable spectrum usage charges, spectrum caps and duration of allocation of such radiowaves.

"Taking into consideration the existing allocation by DoT and authority’s latest recommendation for delicensing spectrum for M2M (Machine to machine communication), would it be feasible to consider the band 819-824 MHz/ 864- 869 MHz for allocation to PMRTS licensees?," the consultation paper said.