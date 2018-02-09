Oftentimes, we hear stories of people who follow their passion and leverage their love for something into a full-fledged, successful career. The life story of Deepa MaheshRana, a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Mumbai, is one suchtell-tale of a life-changing decision to give up a lucrative job to pursue her passion of making people look beautiful. Deepa decodes how she was discouraged by her family, friends, and neighbors when she had taken this leap forward. However, despite all discouragements and odds, Deepa knew deep within that no work was good or bad if you put your heart and mind into it.The mantra of hard work and passion helped her hit a high note of success and popularity.

Deepa had always been interested in making others look beautiful. Initially, she used to draw the shape of an eyebrow on her legand practice threading on it. She learned the skill herself within two to three days. Later, she practiced threading her mother's and neighbors' eyebrows. When Deepa started her career as a team leaderatone of Mumbai’s biggest hotel management companies,she would utilize the spare time during the weekends to provide salon service. Eventually,she realized that office work wasnotmeant forher and shewould be more content being a beautician. Thus, sheembarked on a new journey in her life.

In 2015, Deepa joined UrbanClap. Shewasinitiated into a 15-day training program.UrbanClap helped her learn the intricacies ofethical behavior, client relationship, and home services.She learnt how working as an UrbanClap beautician was different from working ata regular salon. The training gave her so much confidence that shestarted working almost immediately. In the present day, during her home visits,she not onlyprovidesbeauty services,but also builds a friendly rapport with her clients. Sheadvisesthem onwhat’s good for their skin, so that her clients look even more beautiful. Sheenjoys her work.

UrbanClap gave her this opportunity to follow her passion andearn the income that shedeserved. In fact,when her family was going through a financial hardship, she supported them through her income. She hadherhusband’s support. Whenever she got late for an appointment, her husband would dropher on his motorbike. But now, she owns ascooter. UrbanClap, thus, made Deepa's long-cherished dream of buying a scooter withher own hard-earned moneypossible. Not only that, she firmly believes that her association with UrbanClap will let her fulfill her other bigger dreams, too, like buying a house and a car.

Thus, Deepa become an entrepreneur by following her passion in life and now leads an independent life.