In a move that could help cut the country’s dependence on imports to meet domestic energy requirements, the government plans to raise oil refining capacity by 77 per cent to 439 million tonnes by 2030, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. This will also cater to the possible increase in future oil demand, he added.

India is the world’s third-largest oil consumer and as much as 80 per cent of its energy requirements are met by imports. At present, the country has a capacity to refine 247.6 mt of crude oil a year. This is expected to rise to 414.35 mt by 2025 and to 438.65 mt by 2030, Pradhan said.

According to projections by International Energy Agency, India’s fuel demand will swell to 458 mt by 2040.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet had given its nod for the second round of auction for discovered small fields. An additional 60 discovered oil and gas fields with 195 million tonnes of reserves will go under the hammer in the next round. Auctioning the fields will help the government put these into production quickly so that a chunk of import could be brought down.

Out of the 60 fields, 22 belong to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation while five have been discovered by Oil India. These fields had been taken away from the two firms for not developing them for various reasons including uneconomical size.

“These fields will be developed and monetised faster, thereby augmenting production of oil and gas leading to enhance energy security of the country,” a government statement said, adding that investments into these fields will lead to generation of over 88,000 jobs as direct, indirect and induced employment.

Pradhan said the exact auction dates for the auction would be worked out keeping in mind the bidding that is already open under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy.

Contracts for 31 fields were signed in the first round of auction held last year. The fields signed off in the first round envisage a cumulative peak production of 15,000 barrels a day of oil and 2 million standard cubic metres of gas.

Additional free LPG to cost G4,800 crore

As many as 3 crore additional free cooking gas (LPG) connections will be given to poor households by March 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) at an extra expense of H4,800 crore, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. Already, 3.36 crore conne-ctions have been given