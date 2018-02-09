MUMBAI: Key Indian equity indices opened in the negative territory on Friday.



The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded lower by 169.70 points or 1.60 per cent at 10,407.15 points.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,002.45 points, traded at 33,891.56 points (9.16 a.m.) - down 521.60 points or 1.52 per cent -- from its previous session's close.



The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,017.73 points and a low of 33,849.65 points during the intra-day trade.



The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,331 declines and 194 advances.