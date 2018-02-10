BERLIN: The European aviation and defence company Airbus confirmed on Friday that the German prosecutor has terminated an investigation against the company on bribery allegations.



Airbus has accepted a penalty notice issued by the Munich Public Prosecutor and agreed to pay over $98 million, it said in an announcement, reports Xinhua.



The investigation on alleged bribery related to the sale of Eurofighter aircraft to Austria started in 2012. And the result of the investigation "did not confirm the allegations of bribery," said the statement.

