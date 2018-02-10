NEW DELHI: Noted banker Uday Kotak today said that as part of the banking fraternity he is "embarrassed" about the problem of stressed assets and letting "this grass grow under our feet".

"If you look at the last 8 to 10 years and in many ways, I am ashamed to say as a member of the banking profession...

(about) amount of stress (in the) banking sector," he said.

Speaking at a conclave of insolvency resolution professionals here, he said bankers also have to take some responsibility for the current situation.

The problem of stressed assets was there but it was recognised late. It then exploded and became much larger, the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

"The embarrassment to me as part of the banking fraternity is that we let this grass grow under our feet...,"

Kotak said.

The banking sector is grappling with huge amounts of non performing assets and many entities are facing insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).