NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry has nominated eight tax officers to handle GST-related queries on social media site Twitter, according to an official order.

It has been decided to assign the charge of handling of queries related to the Goods and Services Tax on Twitter/Email to the eight officers with immediate effect, it said.

The officers - all of them assistant commissioners - have been chosen from neighbouring commissionerates under the ministry.

They are Raj Karan Agarwal, Rajni Sharma, Raunaq Jamil Ansari, Shantanu, Bullo Mamu, Heera Lal, Manish Chaudhary and Anshika Agarwal, the order said.

"The decision to appoint the officers was taken as lots of queries are being raised through social media platforms," a senior finance ministry official said.

These tech-savvy officers will provide online solutions to queries related to the GST, he said.

The GST is in force since July 1, 2017.