NEW DELHI: Even as the finance ministry kept defending the imposition of the long-term capital gain (LTCG) on the market, chief of market regulator SEBI on Saturday admitted that the tax would impact the market.“It will be wrong to say LTCG will have no impact at all on Indian markets. But, any such impact would be small and global factors pose bigger risks,” Ajay Tyagi told reporters during a joint press conference with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and RBI chief Urjit Patel.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had discussed the LTCG issue in the board meeting of Sebi. In his budget speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on February 1, proposed to tax LTCG on equities exceeding `1 lakh at 10 per cent, which is expected to bring in a revenue of `20,000 crore.

Asked about reconsidering the decision, Tyagi said that Sebi has not received any representation from investors so far against this. However, he said that small investors need not panic since they are doing well to invest via Mutual Funds. But, he pointed out, they cannot be as risk-free as bank deposits. The market regulator is also set to come out with norms on corporate bonds to encourage firms to tap this route for fund raising.