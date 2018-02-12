MUMBAI: Broadly positive Asian indices, coupled with healthy buying in capital goods, auto, healthcare and metal stocks pushed the key Indian equity indices higher during the mid-afternoon session on Monday, with the barometer Sensex trading up over 200 points.

At 1 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange edged higher by 65.65 points or 0.63 per cent to trade at 10,520.60 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,203.34 points, traded at 34,245.71 points -- up 239.95 points or 0.71 per cent from its previous close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,278.24 points and a low of 34,115.12 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish as 2,057 stocks advanced as against 609 declines.

"BSE Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note after Asian Indices opened in green. Nifty spot trading above the 10,500 mark is important for markets as resistance level is around 10,575 to 10,600 mark for the day," Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls, told IANS.

Last week on Friday, the key equities plunged into the negative territory amid a global sell-off.

The Sensex closed at 34,005.76 points -- down 407.40 points or 1.18 per cent from its previous session's close, while the Nifty50 fell by 121.90 points or 1.15 per cent to close at 10,454.95 points.



