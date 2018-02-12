MUMBAI: Ending a two-week rout, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed higher on Monday on positive global and domestic cues. Sensex closed 294 points up at 34,300.47, while the Nifty ended 84.80 points higher at 10,539.75. Sustained buying by domestic institutional investors ahead of inflation data improved trading sentiment besides indications from the US index futures that the Dow could jump on Monday also boosted investor sentiment.

BSE MidCap and SmallCap rose 1.31 and 1.60 per cent, respectively, while among BSE sectoral indices, all except IT gained. Power index gained the most by 1.87 per cent, followed by realty 1.73 per cent, capital goods 1.65 per cent and infrastructure 1.47 per cent, while IT index was down 0.47 per cent.

The top five gainers include Tata Steel, YES Bank, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp while State Bank of India, Infosys, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the biggest losers.

“The ongoing results season ensured that stock specific action dominated market activity. Barring the PSU banking and IT indices, which traded in the negative zone, all other sectoral indices on NSE traded with gains of over 1 per cent,” said Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior fund manager - equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

Banking shares gained despite weak results, higher divergences and provisioning. For instance, Indian Bank shares rose as much as 6 per cent, while Bank of Baroda’s shares surged 6.8 per cent to Rs 166.9 — its biggest percentage gain since October 26 despite posting weak results.

Meanwhile, shares of BSE Ltd, too, rose as much as 1.96 per cent to the highest since February 8. On Friday, in a rare joint statement, the three exchanges - BSE, NSE, and MSEI - said they would stop licensing products and data to foreign exchanges like the Singapore Exchange, raising hopes that Indian exchanges could see increased volumes in GIFT City, which offers dollar-based derivatives contracts.

Analysts say the move would affect SGX’s Nifty 50 index futures, which is the Singapore Exchange’s flagship Indian equity derivatives product and accounts for about 12 per cent of its total derivatives trading volume.