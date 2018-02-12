DUBAI: Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International, Yusuff Ali said it is a favourable time to invest in India with tremendous efforts in the infrastructure sector with welcoming environment.

Speaking to ANI at the World Government Summit, the NRI businessman said, “Today, the meeting of the CEOs took place with great aspiration which was attended by owners of various companies where they expressed their desire to invest in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convinced them that the ease of doing business is happening in India as the government is creating good infrastructure and it is a good time to invest in India”.

He added that there is a good climate and environment in India to offer in order to invest.

“UAE, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and other CEOs are happy and ready to invest in India. The Prime Minister explained about the humanitarian sector and then how should we develop our country with artificial intelligence and technology. He also emphasised on cyber security,” Ali stated.

Earlier on February 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address at the inauguration of the World Government Summit here.

Prime Minister Modi painted the vision of a new India and shared the ease of doing business in India with the business leaders.

Prime Minister Modi met his Kyrgyz counterpart Sapar Isakov. He held a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) business leaders.

He also called on the Vice President, Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

While addressing the Indian community at the Dubai Opera House earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for allowing India to construct the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Temple.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the BAPS Temple project via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the Emirati soldiers at Wahat Al Karama memorial in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. He was accompanied by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other officials.

India and the UAE on Saturday signed five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.



