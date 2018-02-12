Borrowers who have taken home loans prior to 2016 have reason to smile. With RBI deciding to harmonise the methodology of determining benchmark rates, interest rates are likely to come down once banks decide to follow the diktat. Taking a grim view of the inadequate monetary transmission, the Reserve Bank recently said it would direct the banks to synchronise the movement of their base rate with MCLR, with effect from April 1, 2018. This would mean that the base rate would vary in tandem with the MCLR, thereby narrowing the gap between the base rate and MCLR. “As repo rate is factored in while calculating MCLR, changes in policy rates are better reflected in the MCLR-based rate setting system,” said Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Cofounder of Paisabazaar.com.

This move also has the potential to bring substantial savings to the borrowers under the base rate regime because currently, MCLR is much lower than the base rate. Bridging the gap can be very significant. For instance, for a loan of Rs 50 lakh taken four years ago and having a tenor of 20 years, a 70 basis points reduction would mean savings of more than Rs 3.6 lakh! If you are still wondering if it’s worth shifting your home loan from base rate to MCLR, the answer would be yes. Once the rates are harmonised, if you are in the base rate, a move to the MCLR can bring down interest rates. However, one may also continue the loan on base rate, especially if the loan term is nearing the end, said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar. com. The calculation goes like this. Suppose a borrower takes a home loan in 2015 of Rs 30 lakh, he will be charged an interest rate of 10 per cent for a tenure of 20 years. So, he is paying an EMI of Rs 35,000 per month towards this loan. Now let’s see how this will play out under MCLR. Under MCLR, the interest rate is offered 8.35 per cent annum.

As, a result, he will now have to pay a sum of Rs 31,000 per month as EMI for the same loan amount and the same tenure. Typically, the rate of conversation that was charged by banks is 0.5 per cent and if they add the service tax and the actual costs to the borrower, the cost comes to about 0.6 per cent. So, now without having to pay any shifting fee, borrowers can reduce their interest rate and the EMIs, Kukreja added. Ever since the base rate was discarded and the MCLR was introduced with a view to improving the transmission of policy rate reduction to the customer, on an average, the interest rate has come down from 11.23 per cent in April 2016 to 10.26 per cent in December 2017.

Though the new loans issued post-April 2016 were based on MCLR, a huge chunk of retail borrowers was paying higher interest rates fattening the banks’ wallets as the base rate remained unchanged for many banks. “We are now harmonising (and not equalising) the calculation of base rate with the MCLR so that the responsiveness of the credit portfolio to monetary policy signals is not hindered by interest rate on large part of bank portfolio being linked to base rate,” RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan had said.