NEW DELHI: Snapdeal has set up a special Valentine’s Store to celebrate the season of love.

The online store has been set up as a one-stop shop for a variety of products for expressing love not just towards spouse and romantic partners, but also towards parents, teachers, children and friends. Popular gifting categories include fashion, fragrances, home décor and electronics - all of which are priced very attractively.

“Valentine’s Day can be about so much more than chocolates and flowers. At Snapdeal, we offer a convenient one-stop shop with a great variety of thoughtful gift items,” said a company spokesperson.

The top selling items on the store are fragrances, soft toys, fashion jewellery and couple t-shirts with special Valentine's Day designs. Gold and silver-plated flowers, candles, decorative jewellery boxes, sunglasses, mugs are the other items which are popular as gift items.

A minimum discount of 30 percent on fragrances and an additional 10 percent discount on many leading credit cards have also offered buyers greater value for their purchases.