MUMBAI: Bank of India on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 2,341.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, against a net profit of Rs 107.72 crore during the same period a year ago.The massive net loss was on account of huge divergences in FY17 that partly led to doubling of provisions during the quarter under review, lower net interest income, other income and operating income.

Net interest income fell 18.4 per cent to Rs 2,501 crore, non-interest income by 70 per cent to Rs 1,041 crore, while operating profit fell 81.5 per cent to Rs 1,354 crore. Gross and net NPAs were higher at 16.93 and 10.29 per cent, respectively. Gross NPAs spiked 30 per cent to Rs 64,249 crore over the previous quarters, while net NPAs shot up 53 per cent to Rs 36,117 crore.

Gross NPAs divergences were at Rs 14,000 crore and net NPAs at Rs 9,707 crore for the year ended March, 2017 leading to additional provisioning of Rs 4,350 crore. As a result, the adjusted loss for FY17 stood at Rs 6,248 crore against the earlier reported loss of Rs 1,558 crore. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,899 crore, up by 124 per cent over the previous year.

According to the bank, out of the gross NPAs (divergence), Rs 9,405 crore was on account of standby letter of credits issued by other banks for which BoI was not required to make any additional provisioning during the quarter.