NEW DELHI: The government today said it will discuss with stakeholders next week about the new scheme 'Operation Greens' announced in the Budget 2018 with an aim to promote processing of tomato, onion and potato in times of glut and boost supplies during lean period.



The contours of the new scheme will be finalised after holding series of discussions with various stakeholders, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal told reporters.



"We may also look at incentivising production of tomato, onion and potato (TOP). We are looking at compressing the supply chains and creating appropriate climate infrastructure for natural preservation of TOP," Badal said.



A sum of Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for this scheme.



Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), agri-logistics processing facilities and professional management will be encouraged under this scheme, she added.



Food Processing Secretary J P Meena said the key features of the scheme will mostly likely be ready by April.



The vegetable clusters are already mapped in the country and need to work out backward and forward linkages for FPOs keen to take advantage of the scheme, he added.



The 'Operation Greens' is similar to the 'Operation Flood' launched in 1966 which was the world's biggest dairy development program of the government.