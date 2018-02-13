Glinting lagoons, red-cheeked children, snow-capped mountain peaks, beautiful yaks and horses, and scattered sunrays are some of the specialties that define Ladakh. It is indeed a hidden retreat of happiness. To make your trip special, you need to prepare well in advance.

One of the most essential things that you should plan when you are on a trip to Ladakh is clothes. Selection of the clothes should be such that it not just keeps you comfortable but also protect you from extreme temperatures and cold weather conditions.

Why makes clothes an important consideration on Ladakh trip?

The type of clothes to pack on a Ladakh trip is one of the very critical questions that you need to consider. The good side is that it is quite certain that you have to pack both winter and woolen clothing, irrespective of which season you are visiting this place.

Temperatures in Ladakh tend to fluctuate. Sometimes it becomes very extreme. Where nights can really be very cold, days can be pleasantly warm. The strange side of this place is that you can get sunburn in winter and feel frozen even in summer.

Temperature in winter season remains subzero. To bear such cold weather, you would definitely need to carry an Eskimo suit along with you. Thus, this uncertainty of weather makes it very important to pick the right kinds of clothes especially when you are riding a motorcycle.

What are the choices in clothes that you have when on a Ladakh trip?

To get the best experience of the scenic beauty and obscure panoramas of Ladakh, you need to choose the most comfortable clothes. It will include bohemian skirts for twirling, breezy jumpsuits, lush silks in burgundy and charcoal shade, etc.

To keep you warm and safe from cold winds especially at high altitudes, you should even carry woolen in the form of air – down jackets, candy-colored coats, pastel beanies, gypsy skirt, thermals, light denim jackets, kimonos, capes, thermals, jumpsuit, bohemian skirt, and pinafore dresses. A warm throw would give you a good amount of relief from chilling mornings.

Wearing these clothes, you are all set to admire snow-capped mountain peaks, wildflowers and glaciers, from your camp. Dungarees are perfect when you plan to dance in woodlands of Kashmir. On warm and sunny days, maxi dress will be most suited to enjoy those grandiose desert landscapes!

Season specific selection of clothes

If you are visiting this place in the summer season, then you should pack a good range of full sleeve cotton, thermals, light colored woolens, woolen socks, regular cap, monkey cap, sunglasses, sunscreen, one light jacket, woolens gloves, a heavy wind-proof jacket also. If you wish to cover different sights in Ladakh, while riding a motorcycle, then heavy windproof jacket with a two pair of water-resistant shoes are essential.

If you are going in winter season then carry with yourself a lot of thermals, a good number of heavy woolens, two sets of gloves, sunglasses, woolen monkey caps, woolen socks, warm and water-proof shoes, a heavy jacket and a muffler.

Ladakh tour packages are especially designed to cater to the individual needs of the tourist. From itinerary, food, commutation, to sight-seeing and accommodation, these packages are designed to make a convenient and pleasurable stay in Ladakh for visitors at an affordable price.

Conclusion

Ladakh has been regarded as the most visited place by tourists all over the world on a yearly basis. Whether you are going alone to get some peace or want to enjoy picturesque sights with your friends, Ladakh makes it a memorable trip. It is a perfect tourist destination for adventure enthusiasts. This handy checklist of clothes will surely help you enjoy your trip to the maximum.