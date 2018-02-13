HYDERABAD: Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) plans to manufacture aero-engine components to be used in CFM LEAP engine, the fastest selling jet engine globally, by the fourth quarter of FY19.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the aero-engine Centre of Excellence (COE) to be set up by TASL in association with GE was held in Hyderabad on Monday.The centre of excellence at Hyderabd will incorporate the latest technologies and manufacturing practices to deliver complex and high precision aero-engine components.

“Tata group’s partnership with GE will boost the domestic manufacturing expertise, and enhance the capabilities of the group in the global aerospace industry,” said Banmali Agrawala, president, infrastructure and defence & aerospace at Tata Sons.