MUMBAI: Leading consulting and business solutions company, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS), announced that it has been named as one of the top three employers in North America by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organisation that certifies employers around the world for excellence in creating a total work environment for their employees.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the TCS has been certified as a top employer in the U.S. and the third consecutive year for TCS in Canada.

The annual, international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognises leading employers that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation and strive to continuously optimise employment practices.??

The criteria in assessing TCS’ strong employee offerings included talent strategy, workforce planning, onboarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and company culture.

"Our employees are TCS’ strongest asset, and we are committed to enabling their growth and development through the best programs available to build digital skills, enable career advancement and retain the best talent," said North America, UK and Europe, TCS president, Sury Kant.

"TCS is proud to be certified as one of the top three employers in North America in 2018," Kant added.

The company has been among the top two recruiters of U.S. and Canadian IT services talent over the past five years.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018, TCS was recently listed as one of the top regarded companies and one of the world’s best employers in the Forbes 2017 Global 2000 list.

"Optimal employee conditions ensure that people can develop themselves personally and professionally. Our comprehensive research concluded that?TCS provides an outstanding employment environment, and offers a wide range of creative initiatives, from secondary benefits and working conditions, to performance-management programs that are well thought out, and truly aligned with the culture of their company," said global business director for the Top Employers Institute, Dennis Utter.