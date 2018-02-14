MUMBAI: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 560 crore from NTPC for setting up a system for emission control.



BHEL has secured the order for "supply and installation of the flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system from NTPC for 2x490 MW National Capital Power Station at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh", the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.



Previously, BHEL installed the FGD system at Tata Power's Trombay Unit 8 in 2008, and is currently installing FGD systems at NTPC's 3x250 MW Bongaigaon project, it said.