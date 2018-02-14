NEW DELHI: CARE Ratings today said it has downgraded credit ratings of Fortis Healthcare (FHL) following disclosure of significant advances extended to related parties by the healthcare chain.

"The revision in ratings assigned to the bank facilities and short-term instruments of Fortis Healthcare Ltd takes into account the impact on FHLâs liquidity profile given the disclosure made by the company on significant advances extended to related parties," CARE Ratings said in its note.

Further, revision in ratings also factors in inordinate delay in publication of FHLâs results for the quarter ending September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2017, it added.

The rating agency also took note of the resignations tendered by Malvinder Singh (Executive Chairman) and Shivinder Singh (Non-executive Vice Chairman) from the FHL board.

Delhi High Courtâs recent decision to uphold the Singapore tribunal's arbitration order in favour of Daiichi Sankyo also paved the way for the downgrade.

"The ratings continue to be on credit watch in view of the sizable reduction in promoterâs stake i.e.

Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

(FHHPL) in FHL in the past year," the rating agency said.

The liquidity profile of holding companies is stretched, and with significant portion of promoterâs shareholding in FHL already being pledged, the ability of these companies to raise additional debt is affected, leading to higher reliance on refinancing and stake sales, it added.

On Tuesday, ICRA too downgraded credit ratings of Fortis Healthcare and its four arms.

Shares of Fortis Healtcare today ended 1.

65 per cent higher at Rs 141.

60 on BSE.