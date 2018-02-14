NEW DELHI: Hinduja Group's ONE Broadband on Wednesday entered into a partnership with Nokia to address growing customer demand for high-speed services and capacity by deploying its Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) technology.



As part of the partnership, ONE Broadband's Home and Enterprise Customers will be able to enjoy seamless high-bandwidth services.



Nokia will replace legacy Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS)-based network with new fiber network to serve the ultra-broadband needs of the customer.



"The growing demand for advanced services, like ultra-high speed broadband, OTT and 4K Video transport, has created the necessity for a high-capacity fiber network. We want our customers to experience the best possible speed and network experience, and we believe that Nokia's technical expertise will allow us to offer differentiated services to our customers," Yugal Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at ONE Broadband, said in a statement.



ONE Broadband will leverage Nokia's GPON technology along with its Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), Carrier Grade NAT (CGNAT) and Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), to provide 2Gbps broadband connections to home users.



The project will also allow ONE Broadband to upgrade bandwidth to symmetrical 10Gbps for enterprise customers.



The entire network would be based on Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) technology and handle hundreds of Gigabits of traffic per second, enabling ONE Broadband customers to consume voice, video and data services at lightning speed.



"We are thrilled to work with ONE Broadband in their quest to provide better quality services to their customers. With this deployment ONE Broadband will be able to grow its business by efficiently addressing the customer's need for more capacity and a speedier broadband network," said Vinish Bawa, head of Emerging Business India at Nokia.



The technology will be initially deployed in the metropolitan cities of Mumbai and Delhi, followed by deployment in Bangalore and Nagpur.



Subsequently, the technology will be deployed in other parts of the country.

