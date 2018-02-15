MUMBAI: Godrej Appliances, the consumer durables unit of the Godrej Group, today said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 207 crore from the Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) to supply, install and commission 52,000 green inverter air-conditioners (ACs) for government and railway establishments.

"This contract is for designing, manufacturing, supplying, installing and servicing 52,000 units of Godrej NXW Green Inverter ACs having 5-star energy rating with ISEER of 5.25," the company said in a statement.

Godrej NXW is a sub-brand of Godrej Appliances.

The government plans to replace old ACs in its buildings with super-efficient appliances that will consume 30 percent less power, said Saurabh Kumar, managing director, EESL.

"Around 1,500 buildings will be covered by March 31, while all 2,500 central government offices and public-sector company buildings will be covered by June," he said.

EESL, a super energy services company under the ministry of power, is a joint venture between NTPC, Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification and Power Grid Corporation.