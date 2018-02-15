MUMBAI: Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity indices on Thursday opened higher.



The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 34,155.95 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 34,207.57 points.



Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 34,249.98 points, up by 94.03 points, or 0.28 per cent.



At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,500.90 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,525.80 points, up by 24.90 points or 0.24 per cent.



A massive sell-off in banking sector stocks pulled the key Indian equity indices lower a day ago.



The Sensex was down by 144.52 points or 0.42 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 34,473.43 points and a low of 34,028.68 points. The Nifty too was down by 38.85 points or 0.37 per cent.



On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in green, up by 1.71 per cent, Hang Seng up by 1.99 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was also quoting in green, up by 0.45 per cent.



Nasdaq closed in green, up by 1.82 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 0.64 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.