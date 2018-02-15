Redmi Note 5 Sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note series phones have been immensely popular among smartphone users for various reasons. To name a few, they are easy on your pocket, they look incredible, have excellent features, and are highly durable. Redmi Note 4, for instance, was the top selling smartphone in the Indian market in 2017. Now, its successor, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was launched in India on 14 February 2018. Needless to say, it’s expected to repeat the magic of Redmi series once again.

It’s going to be on sale on 22 February 2018. And as you probably know, it’s going to be difficult to get your hands on it in the flash sale. However, it’s not impossible. All you have to do is be a little alert during the sale and follow the below steps.

Trick to buy the new Redmi Note 5 on Flash sale

Click on the following link and visit the Flash Sale page.

Check here >>> Redmi Note 5 Flipkart Sale

2. Register yourself for the flash sale on Mi.com for Redmi Note 5 ‘Flash Sale’. Doing this will make you eligible to participate in the sale.

3. Install Buyhatke Extension on your Chrome browser and subscribe to Redmi Note 5 ‘Sale Alert’ from the options page. Or just right-click on the Buyhatke logo, click on ‘options’.

4. Keep yourself logged into Flipkart.com or Mi.com at all times and also make sure your Chrome browser is always open. Make sure your internet connection is working perfectly.

5. Keep your Chrome extension enabled during the Flash Sale. The extension will open a new, separate tab of Redmi Note 5 product page and it will automatically add the phone to your cart when the Flash Sale begins.

6. Should you close the tab accidentally, open it again by clicking <here>.

By following this simple procedure you can get your new Redmi Note 5 without any trouble. All it takes is a few seconds.

Redmi Note 5 Specifications

The Redmi Note 5 comes with a considerable upgrade overs its predecessor. It houses a powerful processor, a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC. The phone comes in two variants: 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The phone runs on the latest version of Android, 8.0 (Oreo) with MIUI 9 build.

Coming to the display, Redmi Note 5 comes with 5.99-inch Full-HD screen at 1080x2160p. It has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and bezel-less design. It’s slim, sleek, and sturdy. Furthermore, the new smartphone has a dual camera setup, with 12MP primary camera sensor and a 5MP secondary camera sensor. The front camera has 5MP and comes with 1080p video recording feature.

One of the major features of Redmi Note 5 is the battery - with a whopping 4,000mAH! What’s more, the user interface is splendid and comes with a lot of beautiful colours, themes, and animations.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 starts from Rs.9,999.