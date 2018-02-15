NEW DELHI: Royal Enfield announced the opening of its new store in Worli, one of the busiest business hub in Mumbai. Situated on Annie Besant Road, the store is centrally located and easily accessible. With the launch of this new store, Royal Enfield now has a total of 24 stores in Mumbai and 91 in Maharashtra.

The new store offers full service facilities with over 17 service bays - the largest service centre in the city - and a crew of fully trained service personnel, thereby increasing customer convenience and further expanding Royal Enfield’s presence in the region.

The dealership has over 5000 sq.ft area dedicated for servicing and maintenance and 2000 sq. ft area for the showroom. The dealership will offer a full range of motorcycles alongside the entire gear portfolio ranging from protective gear to urban lifestyle gear.

Shaji Koshy, Head – India+, Royal Enfield said, “With the opening of this new showroom in Worli, Royal Enfield continues to strengthen its retail network for its valued customers in Mumbai. We now have 24 dealerships in the city, and are looking for more opportunities to reach out and serve our customers better in this region.This store will be operated by Mr. Vishal Agarwal under the name of M/S First Mumbai Store LLP.”