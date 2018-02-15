CHENNAI: Full-service carrier Vistara today launched daily direct flights on the Chennai-New Delhi route.

The A320 aircraft which was accorded a traditional welcome upon arrival at the airport here, left for New Delhi at 0750 hrs with 158 passengers.

Speaking to reporters here, Vistara Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Sanjiv Kapoor said, "Chennai-Delhi route is one of the longest in the domestic sector.

The airline will double the frequency between the two cities from March 1 providing same day return options in both directions.

" Vistara would also launch service connecting Chennai with Port Blair starting from March 1, 2018, with introductory fares of Rs 3,699.

He further said the airliner would also launch daily direct flights between Chennai-Kochi and would also double the daily flights between Chennai and Kolkata sector from March 25.

With the inclusion of Chennai, the airline now flies to all the metros.