MUMBAI: Heavy selling pressure in banks, auto, capital goods and metal stocks dragged the key Indian equity indices lower during Friday's trade session.

The top five drags on the BSE were State Bank of India, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined by 93.20 points or 0.88 per cent to provisionally close at 10,452.30 points (at 3.30 p.m.).

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened higher at 34,411.24 points, closed at 34,010.76 points -- down 286.71 points or 0.84 per cent from its previous close.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,508.24 points and a low of 33,957.33 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bearish as 2,078 stocks declined as against 726 advances.

On Thursday, the key indices closed in the green as positive global cues along with healthy buying in metals, banking and oil and gas stocks kept market sentiment upbeat.

The Nifty50 edged higher by 44.60 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 10,545.50 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 34,297.47 points -- up 141.52 points or 0.41 per cent.