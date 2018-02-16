NEW DELHI: Robust growth in shipments of chemicals, engineering goods and petroleum products pushed India’s exports by 9 per cent to $24.38 billion in January, government data released on Thursday showed. However, the gain was nullified by an even stronger growth in imports at 26 per cent which widened trade deficit to a three-year high of $16.3 billion. Imports in January stood at $40.68 billion.

The last time trade deficit — the difference between imports and exports — was so high was in November 2014 when it touched $16.86 billion. The deficit in January last year was $9.90 billion.“Exports have been on a positive trajectory since August 2016 to January 2018 with a dip of 1.1 per cent in the month of October 2017,” a commerce ministry statement read.

The cumulative value of exports for April-January 2017-18 grew 11.75 per cent to $247.89 billion against $221.82 billion in the year-ago period. Imports, on the other hand, grew 22 per cent to $379 billion from $310 billion.Exports of chemicals, engineering goods and petroleum products grew 33 per cent, 15.77 per cent and 39.5 per cent, respectively, in January. Shipments of ready-made garments, though, fell 8.38 per cent to $1.39 billion.

Notably, gold imports dropped 22 per cent to $1.59 billion last month against $2.04 billion in January 2017. Oil and non-oil imports rose 42.64 per cent and 20.49 per cent to $11.65 billion and $29 billion, respectively. Oil imports increased 26.35 per cent to $87.80.billion during April-January 2017-18. Reserve Bank of India data reveals exports in services in December 2017 were at $16 billion and $9.85 billion for imports.