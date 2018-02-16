‘Digital India’, Go Cashless’, and ‘Plastic money’, all these terms are quite popular among the new generation and this could have made it possible only due to wide acceptance and day to day rising demand of credit cards. These tiny plastic cards have gained massive popularity among the generation because they have made life simpler and convenient like never before. Credit card holders can easily make a perfect balance between cardholder’s limited income and infinite lifestyle expenses. Bridging a gap between income and expenses makes life really simpler and relaxing that lets us to focus on other lifestyle chores.

This revolutionary invention has turned the tables and eliminated the ways we used to make payments. Now, we can shop for our desired products even when we are out of cash. Looking back to old days, the generation uses to struggle at times of falling short of cash, but, as of now, credit cards have turned out to be a blessing for the young ages which values instant gratification in all fields.

What exactly is credit card?

A credit card is somewhat like a debit card, but, credit cards come with a credit limit allowing the cardholder to manage their expenses even when they have no cash available. Unlike debit card which features pre-available funds, a credit card allows the cardholder to borrow funds from the bank within their pre-approved credit limit. However, cardholders have to repay the outstanding amount in easy installments making their life easily manageable.

Who can apply for credit card?

Generally, anyone can apply for a credit card, though, it is essential to meet certain eligibility criteria. However, different banks and financial institutions can have different eligibility criteria for credit cards. Some basic eligibility criteria for an applicant include:

An applicant should be a resident of India

An applicant should not be below the minimum age limit, i.e., of 18 years. Maximum age limit is 65 years

An applicant should have a CIBIL above 750

An applicant’s minimum annual income should be Rs.2 lakh or above

An applicant should present valid documents like past bank statement, address proof, identity and age proof

Does the issuing bank charges interest on credit limit?

Yes, issuing banks charge a specific rate of interest on the borrowed credit limit; though, ROI is applicable only on the outstanding balance, which the cardholder failed to repay. The rate of interest is calculated as APR (Annual Percentage Rate) and is always based on the certain factors like applicant’s CIBIL score and type of credit card borrowed. Thus, it is advised to always check and compare APR while choosing the best credit card. Applicants can apply for credit card based on their specific lifestyle needs and demands. For instance, frequent traveler should look for credit card that offers exciting rewards and travel loyalty programs. Also, credit card offers interest free credit period ranging from 20 to 50 days from the date of transaction held.