MUMBAI: Key Indian equity indices opened on a higher note on Friday.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 45.75 points or 0.43 per cent at 10,591.25 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,411.24 points, traded at 34,463.39 points (9.28 a.m.) -- up 165.92 points or 0.48 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,508.24 points and a low of 34,405.97 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,131 advances and 478 declines.