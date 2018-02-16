Punjab National Bank shares slide for third day
Published: 16th February 2018
Last Updated: 16th February 2018 10:07 AM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Punjab National Bank fell as much as 3.8 percent on Friday, sliding for a third consecutive session as the country's second-biggest state-run lender continued to reel after saying it had been hit with a $1.77 billion fraud.
Local media reported on Friday that the Reserve Bank of India has directed Punjab National Bank to pay the entire 113 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) owed to counterparty lenders, citing bankers aware of the development.
PNB shares were down 1.75 percent by 0402 GMT after sliding 20 percent over the previous two sessions.