NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would be leaving Saturday night on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to co-chair the 12th India-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on February 18-19, an official statement said here.

Jaitley, along with his counterpart minister from Saudi Arabia, will open the "Saudi-Indian Business Council" on Sunday. He will also visit the "India Pavillion" at the Saudi National Heritage and Cultural Festival Janadriyah.

Jaitely will meet Saudi Minister of Trade and Investment, Majid Al-Qassabi on February 19 to discuss bilateral issues, the statement added.