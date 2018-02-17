State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has lost nearly Rs 8,731 crore in market capitalisation (m-cap) with the firm’s shares falling for the third straight session following the detection of a Rs 11,400-crore fraud.

On Friday, PNB shares fell 2.1 per cent to end at Rs 125.65 apiece on the BSE. During intraday trades, the stock had tanked 6.03 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 120.60.

Following the downtrend, the company’s market cap fell by Rs 654.91 crore to Rs 30,477.50 crore. Over the past three trading sessions, PNB’s m-cap eroded by as much as Rs 8,731.5 crore. This is more than six times of the firm’s full-year net profit of Rs 1,324 crore recorded in FY17.

The quantum of the fraud itself is more than eight times the bank’s annual profit. The stock hit its 52-week low on both the BSE and NSE.

Meanwhile, the shares of the bank’s subsidiary, PNB Housing Finance, settled in the positive territory at Rs 1,210.00 up 0.92 per cent. The stock had slipped 2.25 per cent to a low of Rs 1,172 during the session.

Gitanjali Gems, too, fared poorly on the bourses for the third day on Friday after the company came under the scanner of various investigating agencies in connection with the PNB fraud.

The company’s stock fell for the third straight session to hit 52-week low on both BSE and NSE. On the BSE, the scrip fell 19.94 per cent to a low of Rs 37.55. On the NSE, it cracked 19.98 per cent to trade at Rs 37.45.

