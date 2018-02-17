KOCHI: The Rs 11,400-crore fraud committed by billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi seems to be running far deeper and wider in the Indian banking system with the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday disclosing it has $212 million (about Rs 1,360 crore) indirect exposure to the jeweller through Punjab National Bank (PNB).

“SBI has lent $212 million to PNB by way of LoUs (Letters of Undertaking). But, we do not have a direct exposure (to the jeweller),” SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters here on Friday. Kumar was in Kochi to launch the bank’s Global NRI Centre’.

Out of SBI’s group exposure of $212 million, $90 million is through the lender’s subsidiary in Mauritius. “The onus is on PNB to meet the obligation. Yes, we are 100 per cent confident of recovering it,” Kumar said.

Stating that the fraud at PNB has come as a “huge shock”, the SBI chairman said it was not that the risk governance structure was not there in Indian banks. He said SBI has an elaborate and comprehensive risk management system to prevent fraudulent transactions.

Asked if SBI was beefing up its risk management procedures following the fraud in PNB, Kumar said there was a process of detection when there is a breach of trust by any of the employees or by any of the officers. “There are processes for surprise checks; there are internal audits, external audits and regulatory audits. So, it is not that the processes are not there. It’s a continuous process.

You keep on reviewing the processes,” Kumar said adding that if there are any gaps in the processes, “you try to plug those gaps”.

“We have an elaborate system of risk management and internal audit in the bank. The robustness of the system is well recognised. Banking is a risky business, and risks have to be managed. Despite everything, if a breach happens at every level, then this type of system arises,” he said.

SBI follows a policy of job rotation

“We don’t allow a person to stay in a sensitive position for more than three years. There are certain desks or positions are identified as sensitive positions. We monitor that positions very closely, and in three years we relocate them,” he said.

“We are dealing in money. And, when you are dealing in money and financials, you have to be extra careful. But, whatever you put in place and nothing works, I can call it very unfortunate,” the chairman said.

Credit risk

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said the bank’s entire exposure to the gems & jewellery sector is less than one per cent of the total domestic loan book. “My domestic loan book is Rs 16 lakh crore and the gems & jewellery sector exposure is under Rs13,000 crore, which is less than one per cent,” he said.