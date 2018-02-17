NEW DELHI: Despite clear guidelines from the government that consumers should not be charged the Goods and Services Tax (GST) over the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), there were complaints from buyers that online shopping sites and retailers were doing the same.

The matter came to light during an online survey conducted by the Local Circles in which about 43 per cent of the surveyed consumers claimed that they have noticed such practice while shopping — be it online or offline purchases.

To gauge the magnitude of the issue, LocalCircles recently conducted a survey that took into account 8,845 votes.

The poll asked the respondents how many instances they had experienced in the last one month wherein the GST was being charged on top of the discounted price. 27% of the respondents had 1-5 instances, 15% had more than 5 instances, 30% did not experience any such case and 27% were not sure about it.