MUMBAI: Bankers huddled here on Saturday to determine what they owe each other in the Rs 11,400 crore Indian banking fraud. According to sources, the lenders also discussed the role of other bank employees and the technological lapses in detecting the fraud early on.

“We have all agreed to internally examine the transactions and the role of employees (if there’s connivance). Some of us have already begun the exercise,” an official told Express. He added that, they, however, did not arrive at a conclusion about the liabilities. “It’s a process. We have to go back and see how the chain of events happened and then determine individual bank’s responsibility,” he added declining to disclose further details.

The meeting called by trade body Indian Banks’ Association comes a day after the RBI has clarified that it sent no missive to fraud-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) to assume liability for the full amount. The actual losses that banks will incur due to the scam perpetrated by two jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, however, remains unknown.

On its part, PNB, which first said it will ‘honour all liabilities’ has now backtracked saying the country’s second largest public sector lender shouldn’t be held liable for the full amount. Even as the full import of the scam is emerging, SBI and Allahabad Bank have come forward disclosing their respective exposures to the said borrowers. While SBI’s exposure is about Rs 1,360 crore, Allahabad Bank’s stood at Rs 2,000 crore.

PNB, on the other hand, has exposure of Rs 1,700 crore to Nirav Modi firms. Separately, it pegged Rs 4,900 crore overall losses on account of Choksi’s Gitanjali Group, but did not disclose its exposure.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar has categorically said the bank has no direct exposure to Modi firms but to PNB and expressed confidence of recovering the amount from PNB.