KOLKATA: Jet Airways is set to pull out daily direct services on the Kolkata-Port Blair and Kolkata-Bagdogra routes from March-end, a top Airports Authority of India (AAI) official today said.

"Jet Airways has informed us that with effect from March 25, they are withdrawing Bagdogra and Port Blair flights from Kolkata," the official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

Travel industry sources said that profitability was the key reason behind the move.

Jet Airways has been operating flights on the routes for around five years.

An e-mailed query sent to the carrier did not elicit any response.

"It is bad news for Kolkata. I don't know why this decision despite all operators having 70-80 per cent occupancy," Travel Agents Association of India Treasurer C P Poddar said.

Jet Airways has connectivity to Port Blair with two stop-over flights that take between 19 and 47 hours against a maximum of a little over two hours for a direct flight.

Indigo, Spicejet, Vistara, Go Air and Air India, among others, currently operate flights on the Kolkata-Bagdogra and Kolkata-Port Blair routes.