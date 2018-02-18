NEW DELHI: Overseas branches of five Indian banks were authorised by Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials to fund three companies owned by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi — Gitanjali Gems, Gili India Limited and Nakshatra. All the 142 authorisations through Letters of Undertaking (LoU) were issued in a matter of just two months, between March 1, 2017 and May 2, 2017. This was stated by PNB in its latest complaint filed on February 15.

The 142 LoUs were valid from the date of issue but their expiry dates ranged from February 9, 2018 to April 23, 2018. This means that most of them – 115 – would still be valid, a break-up of the list of LoUs shows. The list, which is a part of the complaint by PNB, categorises the transactions under seven heads: LoU date, issue reference, name of the financing banks, ‘our party’ (the company), credit received in nostro, principal amount and due date.

Canara Bank’s Bahrain branch financed seven LoUs, all issued on March 30, 2017. They were valid till March 15, 2018. SBI’s Frankfurt Branch also financed 20 LoUs dated from April 5, 2017 to April 12, 2017. The minimum principal amount of the LoUs given to SBI Frankfurt ranged from $20 lakh to more than $32 lakh with a validity of almost a year.

Among other banks that were issued LoUs by PNB to finance the three Modi and Choksi firms were Hong Kong branches of Axis and Allahabad Banks. Axis Hong Kong got six LoUs. Three were given to Allahabad Bank, HK. The last LoU of 142 ‘fraudulent’, according to the complaint, LoUs was issued on May 2, 2017 to SBI, Mauritius. This LoU was to be valid till April 23, 2018 and was worth more than $49,49,125 (about Rs 31.86 crore).

The PNB complaint notes: “RBI prescribes that credit for import of semi-precious and precious stones including pearls should not be more than 90 days. However, in most cases the credit allowed under referred LoUs is much beyond 90 days. For outstanding buyers’ credit, the LoUs are established for about 360 days ab-initio. This should have evoked suspicion in the minds of overseas branches of Indian banks extending buyers’ credit. These banks never raised any alarm on violation of RBI guidelines and continued to provide funding against fraudulent LoUs.”

‘RBI norms balatantly violated’

As per RBI, credit for import of semi-precious & precious stones should not exceed 90 days. This was violated in most cases, according to PNB’s complaint