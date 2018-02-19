NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday it has registered a case against pen maker Rotomac Global and officials of various banks in connection with an alleged Rs 800 crore loan scam.

"It was alleged in the complaint that in the Rotomac case, conspirators cheated a consortium of 7 banks by siphoning off bank loans to the tune of Rs 2919 crore (principal amount). This does not include the interest liabilities of these loan", an official with the CBI said.

The complaint by Bank Of Baroda comes amid a Rs 11,360 crore fraud at another state lender, Punjab National Bank.

CBI registered a case against Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd, its Directors - Vikram Kothari, Sadhana Kothari, Rahul Kothari - and unknown bank officials on a complaint from Bank of Baroda. #RotomacPens

The total outstanding amount, along with interest liabilities for Rotomac is Rs. 3695 crore. Banks involved are - Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce, said the CBI.

